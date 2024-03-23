CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Harrison Ingram met with the media at the dais Saturday evening in the Spectrum Center following the Tar Heels' 85-69 win over No. 9 seed Michigan State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

RJ Davis led the way with 20 points, while Bacot scored 18 and grabbed seven boards. Ingram also had a big game, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Cormac Ryan scored 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

UNC advances to the Sweet 16 next Thursday in Los Angeles where it will play the winner of the No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 12 seed Grand Canyon game, which tips off Sunday night at 7:10 p.m.

Above is the full press conference from Saturday's victory.