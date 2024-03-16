WASHINGTON, DC – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis, guard RJ Davis, and forward Armando Bacot fielded questions at the dais following the team's 84-72 loss to 10th-seed NC State in the ACC Tournament final on Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 12 points and struggled offensively for most of the night, shooting just 37.3% from the floor and 26.7% from three. UNC was led by RJ Davis' 30 points, while Bacot scored 18 and grabbed 12 boards.

Carolina dropped to 27-7 while the Wolfpack improved to 22-14 and clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Above is their postgame press conference.