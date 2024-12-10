Tar Heels Acknowledge Feeling Some Pressure

CHAPEL HILL – The stress meter has been high around the Smith Center of late.

Very high, actually.

Three losses in a row and clearly regressing across the board in performance will do that to a team, especially one that wears North Carolina’s laundry and carries the expectations of always meeting the program’s standard.

Underachieving players, underachieving team, and a swarm of heat form all angles are undeniable to the Tar Heels.

“I’ve been here for three years, I can tell when guys are playing with confidence and when guys are playing not with confidence,” junior guard Seth Trimble said. “When guys are always thinking about someone on the court. It’s my job now, I’m a vet, I’m a leader, so it’s my job to keep their heads high when things are going bad.”

Yet, Trimble is only a teammate. He can’t make shots to lift RJ Davis’ confidence, or bang with success to enhance how Jalen Washington feels about his game right now. He can’t slow down Jae’Lyn Withers’ rushed play or minimize Elliot Cadeau’s rash of turnovers.

He can talk to teammates and try to lead. But UNC’s issues, of which lacking apparent leadership is one, is greater than that. It has many prongs, and is why the Heels’ recent three-game losing streak took place, and near-miss wins over Dayton and Georgia Tech were simply escapes.

It’s been a while since Carolina has looked like Carolina, and it’s weighing on the team.

“A hundred percent,” veteran guard RJ Davis replied, when asked if the stress on the team is extensive. “This year, I think overall everyone wants to have a really good year, and rightfully so individually and as a team. For us to play like I know we can, we’ve just got to relax a little bit.

“I think we’re trying to be too perfect, even myself. Just go out there and play basketball. Play together and have fun.”