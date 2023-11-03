CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina opening its basketball season Monday night, wing Paxson Wojcik met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center.

Wojcik is a transfer from Brown with one year of eligibility remaining. He started UNC’s scrimmage at Florida Atlantic as well as the team’s exhibition game last Friday.

The No. 19 Tar Heels open up with Radford for a 7 PM tip.

Above is video of Wojcik’s Q&A session, and below are notes from what he had to say:

*Wojcik’s father is currently an assistant coach at Michigan State, but he didn’t consider the Spartans when he entered the portal. A quick “no” was Wojcik’s reply when asked that. He also said his dad won’t be at the game Monday because the Spartans host James Madison.

*This will be Wojcik’s fifth season-opener, but first as a Tar Heel and third with a different program. He was asked if this is different from the other ones.

“I think it’s the same. That time of year comes around, it’s the first game; we had a scrimmage and exhibition, that matters, too. But I’m excited to get out there for real Monday night.”

*Wojcik has visualized this moment a lot, he admitted. His father was an assistant at UNC under Matt Doherty, and Paxson has long been a Carolina fan.

“Everyone kind of dreams and thinks things in their minds, so definitely visualizing certain things here and there. But I would say just taking it day-by-day. You try not to look past ay opponent, any practice, you try to win evry day and go like that.”

*The thing that sticks out to Wojcik about this team is its “unselfishness” and how much they enjoy being around each other, each of which he discussed.

“The one thing that sticks out about this group is how unselfish we are and how much we enjoy being around each other. I would say both on and off the court what we’ve built in such a short time has been neat, especially with so many new guys.

“It’s a group that loves being around each other, and that’s not the case with every team and every program. So, to be with a team where we all enjoy coming to practice every day and competing and going at each other, but know that once we get off the court we’re all best friends. It’s really special.”

*Deeper than the general stuff, why does this group have such good overall chemistry?

“I would say common goals is one thing. We all want to win, and we want to do it together. And we know that we can’t win at our highest level without the guy next to you; the guy to your left and right.

“So, I’d say that’s one of the biggest things that brings this group together. And also common interests. We all love basketball, we love watching basketball, we love hanging out together, cracking jokes in the locker room. It’s just natural.”

*As for the unselfishness on the floor, Wojcik said one of Hubert Davis’ topics since the exhibition game is that maybe the team was too unselfish.

“I think that when we are open, we do need to shoot it. It’s kind of a fine line between turning down a good shot to get a great shot and knowing you have a great shot. So, you’re in some situations where looking back maybe you should have taken the shot. But I think it’s a good problem to have.”

*One thing that certainly surprised RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, which both spoke about last week, is Wojcik’s toughness and rebounding ability. When Davis was told Wojcik grabbed 13 boards in a game at Michigan State last season, his facial expression was followed by the words, “that explains a lot.”

The point is that Wojcik is a much better rebounder and lunchpail guy than his teammates expected. So, when was one of his first experiences of the other guys figuring that out?

“I think it was the first week, really, playing pickup late at night. I was subbing in, and Big Z (Tyler Zeller) he mentioned to someone on the other team, pointed at me and said, ‘You’ve got to box this guy out. He doesn’t look like he’s going to crash, but he’ll come up with some sneaky ones, some loose balls.’

“And literally the next possession, whoever it was, was like, ‘I see what you’re talking about.’

“It’s something I really pride myself in.”



