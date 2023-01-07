Tidbits: Heels Beat Irish
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used an 18-7 run to pull away from Notre Dame on Saturday earning an 81-64 victory at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels led by as much as 16 points in the second half before a flurry by the Fighting Irish cut the margin to 7, but the Heels responded with an 18-7 run to put away the visitors and earn the victory.
Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.
The Tar Heels shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Fighting Irish by 13.
UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.
Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Notre Dame:
