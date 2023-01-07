News More News
Tidbits: Heels Beat Irish

UNC pulled away from Notre Dame on Saturday at the Smith Center, & here are some noteworthy tidbits from its performance
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used an 18-7 run to pull away from Notre Dame on Saturday earning an 81-64 victory at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by as much as 16 points in the second half before a flurry by the Fighting Irish cut the margin to 7, but the Heels responded with an 18-7 run to put away the visitors and earn the victory.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.

The Tar Heels shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Fighting Irish by 13.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Notre Dame:

