CHAPEL HILL — Riding the wave of a dramatic double-overtime victory against Duke in football, North Carolina's basketball team echoed that triumph with a commanding 90-68 win over Lehigh on Sunday at the Smith Center.

In only their second-ever matchup against Lehigh, the Tar Heels showcased a blend of resilience and prowess. The spotlight shone brightly on Armando Bacot, who etched his name in the annals of UNC history with a performance that encapsulated the day's theme of endurance and excellence.

UNC improved to 2-0 on the young season while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 0-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win over Lehigh: