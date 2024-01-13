CHAPEL HILL – The seventh-ranked Tar Heels returned home for just the second game inside the Smit Center in six weeks, and it didn’t take long for their game versus Syracuse to get out of hand, as North Carolina rolled to a 103-67 victory.

Syracuse actually led 3-2, its only time on top in the contest, before UNC spurted 9-2 to take an early lead that mostly grew the rest of the way.

A 14-4 run pushed the lead to 20 with 7:39 left in the half, and got as high as 27 before the Heels took a 52-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Carolina’s largest lead was 39 with 8:37 remaining after a 36-12 eruption in a span of 9:33.

RJ Davis led UNC with 22 points while Armando Bacot added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Harrison Ingram and Jalen Washington chipped in 11 points each, and Jae’Lyn Withers added 10. Overall, 11 Tar Heels scored.

UNC improved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, while the Orange dropped to 11-5 and 2-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s win over Syracuse:



