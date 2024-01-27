TALLAHASSEE, FL – The backcourt tandem of RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau hoisted No. 3 North Carolina on their shoulders and led the Tar Heels to the winner’s circle 75-68 over Florida State at the Tucker Center.

Davis totaled 24 points, 14 after halftime, and Cadeau tallied a career-high 16, with 11 of their combined 13 field goals coming inside the lane. Cadeau also handed out six assists.

Nine of Cadeau’s points came in the second half, as he’s scored in double-figures in consecutive games for the first time.

Harrison Ingram finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds, the sixth time in UNC’s last eight games he’s grabbed 10 or more boards, and Cormac Ryan was also in double figures with 10 points.

UNC trailed 41-35 at halftime, but outscored the Seminoles by 12 points after the intermission.

Carolina improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC, while FSU dropped to 12-8 and 6-3.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s victory: