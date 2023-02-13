CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina couldn’t stack its performance from Saturday on Monday night, as the Tar Heels fell, 80-72, to No. 15 Miami at the Smith Center.

As hot as UNC was shooting from the perimeter in its win over Clemson two days ago, converting 15 of 33 from beyond the arc, it was off versus the Canes, hitting just 5 of 31 attempts. It assisted on just six of 29 field goals, grabbed only nine of its 37 missed shots, was just 9-for-15 from the free throw line, and had no answers for Hurricanes Brandon Miller and Nijel Pack.

RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points, Caleb Love had 20, Leaky Black added 13, and Armando Bacot totaled 12.

The Tar Heels dropped their fourth game in the last five, and second in the last three at home. They dropped to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC. Miami improved to 21-5 and 12-4.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to Miami: