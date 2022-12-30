PITTSBURGH – For all that North Carolina did well in building a nine-point lead with 11:55 remaining Friday afternoon at Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels did wrong the rest of the way.

The Panthers exploded for a 30-14 run to beat the Tar Heels, 76-74, at Petersen Events Center. The loss for UNC ended a four-game win steak and will knock the Tar Heels out of the national rankings again.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 22 points and 13 rebounds, RJ Davis added 16 points, and Pete Nance had 10 for UNC’s double-digit scorers.

The loss drops UNC to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. Pitt improves to 10-4 and 3-0.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s loss at Pittsburgh: