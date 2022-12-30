News More News
Tidbits: Heels Lose To Panthers

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from North Carolina's loss at Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.
Here are some noteworthy tidbits from North Carolina's loss at Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

PITTSBURGH – For all that North Carolina did well in building a nine-point lead with 11:55 remaining Friday afternoon at Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels did wrong the rest of the way.

The Panthers exploded for a 30-14 run to beat the Tar Heels, 76-74, at Petersen Events Center. The loss for UNC ended a four-game win steak and will knock the Tar Heels out of the national rankings again.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 22 points and 13 rebounds, RJ Davis added 16 points, and Pete Nance had 10 for UNC’s double-digit scorers.

The loss drops UNC to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. Pitt improves to 10-4 and 3-0.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from Carolina’s loss at Pittsburgh:

