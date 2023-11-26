Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss to NC State:

UNC concluded the regular season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, while sitting in seventh place. The Wolfpack finishes 9-3, 6-2, and finished third.

Carolina trailed 26-7 at halftime and by as many as 26 points at 33-7 in the third quarter. The Heels moved the ball some in the second half, but it was way too little way too late.

UNC couldn’t muster any offense through its first five possessions, totaling no points and just 53 yards, while the Wolfpack scored 23 points and gained 251 yards on its first five possessions.

RALEIGH, NC – North Carolina got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball and could never recover in falling, 39-20, at NC State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

*NC State reached the red zone on each of its first eight possessions, scoring each time. The Pack had four field goals and four touchdowns on those drives.

*State was prepared to go for a fourth-and-1 at the Carolina 35-yard-line with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter. But a false start on the Wolfpack made it fourth-and-six, and it decided to punt for the first time on the night. It was State’s ninth possession.

*Well, here’s a first: State had 12 players on the field for the field goal to end the half, so they actually just ran the play. No runoff, and the second quarter technically just ended, and three minutes later the third quarter will start. If this isn’t the most ACC football thing ever.

*NC State had 14 plays that went for 10 or more yards in the first half, 12 of which went for 16 or more yards.

*State’s 504 total yards were its most against a Power 5 team this season. Georgia Tech and Clemson also posted their highest total yardage numbers against UNC than any other P5 teams that played.

*Maye’s first completed pass came with 12:51 left before the half, a 3-yarder to John Copenhaver. So, he had just one completion through UNC’s first five possessions.

*Maye hooked up with J.J. Jones for 30 yards second completion with 5:57 left in the first half. Maye reached the 100-yard passing mark with 6:40 left in the third quarter.

*It isn’t every week a kicker has to boot one 44 yards for a PAT, but it happened here tonight. After Maye scored from two yards out, he then raced into the end zone seemingly for the 2-point conversion

*Some stats to chew on:

-NC State’s time of possession was 40:00 exactly, UNC’s was 19:54.

-UNC turned over the ball three times to none for State. In its last three four ACC games, UNC has forced only three turnovers and turned it over itself seven times.

-State accumulated 27 first downs, meaning in UNC’s last five ACC games, opponents have averaged 25.8 first downs, which would rank dead last in the nation over a full season.

-UNC was flagged nine times for 99 yards a week after being flagged 10 times for 98 yards in a loss at Clemson.

-State QB Brennan Armstrong was 22-for-31 with 334 yards passing, three TDs and no INTs. He passed for 316 total yards in the previous two games – wins at Wake & Virginia Tech, and it was 70 yards more than his previous season high. It was his best passing game since 2021.

-11 of UNC’s 21 rushing attempts went for 2 yards or less.