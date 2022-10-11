One of the top kickers in the country for the class of 2024 is Nolan Hauser out of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was in Chapel Hill a few weeks ago for the Notre Dame game.

Hauser was offered by UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heel staff in June. The kicking standout also has an offer from Maryland and recruiting interest from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Hauser has helped the Huskies to a 6-1 record so far this year. He has kicked 32 of 32 extra points and 10 of 13 field goals. Another big statistic is that 41 of his 49 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks.

THI caught up with Hauser and got the latest on his thoughts on the Tar Heels: