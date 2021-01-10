TarHeelIllustrated - Transfer Portal Chaos Could Reap Reward For Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – A whole new recruiting season of sorts has exploded in recent weeks, though it doesn’t include high school prospects. The high probability the NCAA will waive its rule players must sit out a year before competing with a new school has the portal erupting with kids looking for new programs. This affects North Carolina on two fronts: The Tar Heels have already lost several players that have entered their names in the portal, and Mack Brown’s staff is keeping an eye on who else becomes available. The staff held out a few open scholarships with its class of 2021 just in case it wants to bring in a transfer. Anyone who follows @RivalsPortal on Twitter, knows the constant activity of players formally looking for new homes is rampant. It is never ending. “There's a craziness out there with the transfer portal right now and especially with the young guys being allowed to transfer and play immediately,” Brown said last Monday, during his end-of-season press conference. First, UNC has lost six scholarship players just in the last month: Jace Ruder; Triston Miller; Xach Gill; Lancine Turay; Toe Groves; and Patrice Rene. Matthew Flint also moved on, but he didn't participate this past season. Fifteen players who were on the UNC roster last spring have entered the portal, many of whom have found new schools. A senior this past fall, Rene was introduced on senior day, so the staff knew he was moving on. And normally, his college eligibility would be up, but with the NCAA giving every athlete this year back, Rene can attend grad school and still play somewhere else for a season.

Jace Ruder entered the portal in December and will finish his career elsewhere. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Additionally, three of the aforementioned former Tar Heels have committed to schools. Miller is headed to Arizona State, and Gill and Turay are going to Temple. “You'll see some guys leaving our program here over the next week or two, getting in the portal, most of them graduate transfers, a few that aren't playing as much as they would like,” Brown said Monday. “And we've been very open and honest with everybody and we'll help them get places to go. And that is a high priority for us that we help our guys get to another university, whether they're a graduate or not, to try to make sure that they have an opportunity to continue to play.” As for UNC, the most obvious need is at running back, as the Heels lost both Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who combined to run for 4,321 yards and 36 touchdowns the last two seasons as well as catch 88 passes for another 902 yards and eight scores. Defensive line is another area the staff is on watch for, but Brown was clear they only want someone that can make next year’s team better. The staff may not have to kick over too many stones finding the right player or two, if it even heads in that direction. North Carolina is on the rise and becoming the program Brown envisioned when he was hired two years ago. Part of his mission was to make it the “cool place to be,” and he’s achieving that. UNC is also winning, and has done so with flare. The trajectory of the program is clearly upward, so unsurprisingly kids are interested in Carolina. Some are checking around before formally entering the portal.

Brown said last Monday many players have reached out about possibly transferring to UNC. (THI)