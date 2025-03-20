Trimble's 'Dream Come True' About to become a Reality

MILWAUKEE, WI – It took Seth Trimble a return to his hometown while in college to play on a floor he’s seen in person so many times.

A native of Menomonee Falls, WI, Trimble is a Milwaukee guy. Born and bread. He jokes about how North Carolinians handle snow. That kind of Wisconsin guy.

He’s also a UNC basketball player, and Friday will play inside the home of the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in his life. Trimble has been a regular in what is now called Fiserv Forum, but he’s never scored a point or even run out of the tunnel for a game here. But he will Friday.

“I’ve been in here for many, many Bucks games, but never played,” he said sitting inside Carolina’s locker room in Fiserv Forum. Moments later, Trimble did technically run out of the tunnel, but it was for practice.

“Walking in this building, walking through, I saw a couple security guards I used to see all the time coming to Bucks games. They gave me a huge hug. It’s amazing, it’s amazing. I’m sure the feeling once I walk onto the court will be double.”

Taking on Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament will be the real thing.

The game tips at approximately 4:05 EST and on hand cheering the local star and former Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin will be a throng of Trimble’s family, friends, and fans. Each player in the NCAA Tournament gets six tickets per game to distribute however they want, but Trimble needed more. A lot more.

So, he began the quest of wheeling and dealing with teammates trying to satisfy as many requests as possible. His total haul?