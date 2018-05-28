The coming season will be the second campaign following North Carolina’s national championship in 2017. The third title under Roy Williams, we thought we'd go back and look at how his previous teams did two years following national titles.

A season after winning it all three times, the Heels have gone a collective 69-36 and won just two NCAA Tournament games. One season, in 2010, they didn’t even make the NCAAs. So here is a look at Williams’ two teams two years after national championships. If the trend continues, the coming season should be a successful one for the Tar Heels:

2006-07 Tar Heels

Tyler Hansbrough and the 2007 Tar Heels turned in a very good campaign. News-Observer.com

The Year Before: 23-8 overall, 12-4 ACC, NCAA second round

31-7 overall 11-5 ACC Average score: 85.7 – 68.8 Starters: Reyshawn Terry (senior), Tyler Hansbrough (soph), Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, Brandan Wright (freshmen). *Started the season ranked No. 2 in the nation and never dropped lower than No. 8, where it was two consecutive weeks prior to the NCAA Tournament. UNC was ranked among the top 5 in 16 of the 19 polls that season, reaching No. 1 for one week. The Tar Heels were No. 2 in six different polls. *Lost Pre-Season NIT semifinals to Gonzaga *Notable Non-ACC Wins: Ohio State, Kentucky, vs. Tennessee, at St Louis, at Arizona. *They scored 100 or more points seven times *Went 2-0 versus Duke winning by 6 and 14 points *Won ACC Tournament *Advanced to the Elite 8 before falling to Georgetown in overtime. Note: UNC led that game by 10 points with 6:31 left when an ill-advised perimeter shot, that was missed, triggered a 16-6 Hoyas run that sent the game into overtime. Georgetown outscored the Heels by 12 in overtime, and going back to the 6:31 mark, 31-9 to finish out the game. Team notes: Forward Brandan Wright (14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds) became UNC’s second one and done player in three years, and it’s last for 10 years before Tony Bradley left following his freshman season in 2017. Wright was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. All-ACC: First-team, Tyler Hansbrough; Second-team, Brandon Wright. Closing: This was a good team that made significant progress as the season went on. It was young, as it started three freshmen and most of the key players off the bench were sophomores. The manner it lost in the Elite 8 fueled the Heels for an amazing season in 2008.

2010-11 Tar Heels

The 2011 Tar Heels turned it on and reached the Elite 8. AP