TNT Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and commentator teams for Regional Semifinals coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29 (7 p.m. ET-Midnight, each day). Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS and truTV both days with Nissan NCAA Tip-Off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game.

North Carolina, the top seed in the West Region, faces 4-seed Alabama in the second game Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The first game matched 2-seed Arizona against 6-seed Clemson.

The Tar Heels are coming off a pair of wins in Charlotte in advancing. They beat Wagner, 90-62, and Michigan State 85-69. UNC is 29-7 and the Crimson Tide are 23-11. The winner faces the Arizona-Clemson winner Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS also stream live on Paramount+.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.