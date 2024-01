PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina overcame a slow start to earn a 70-57 victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s 16 points, RJ Davis added 15, and Seth Trimble and Ryan Cormac each scored 10 points.

UNC improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Panthers dropped to 95- and 0-3.