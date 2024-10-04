UNC Basketball Preseason Practice | Courtside Cam

CHAPEL HILL – Media day arrived Friday at the Smith Center for North Carolina, and in addition to speaking with head coach Hubert Davis and each scholarship Tar Heel, we also got to watch some of practice.

Along with some short videos already posted, here is one capturing all aspects of the day through our more professional lens than AJ's phone.

*Video shot and edited by Jacob Turner.

