UNC Commits' Preview: Week 12

Tar Heels Seek Balance on the Fast Break
CHAPEL HILL - Playing fast is a staple of North Carolina basketball. It’s a skillset teams of Tar Heel past have
There's No Place Like... the Road!
TALLAHASSEE, FL – So much for homefield advantage, at least not in the case of North Carolina’s football season.The
THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Win Over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina pulled away from Elon late Monday night to notch a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center in
AJ: Night School in Chapel Hill and the Heels Learned Plenty
CHAPEL HILL – Class was in session for North Carolina on Monday night.Night school. And a lot was learned, so the Tar
Davis Responds to Elon Run Leading Tar Heels to the Win
CHAPEL HILL – In less than a four-minute span, Elon went from hanging around No. 9 North Carolina to leading the Tar
As North Carolina is in the midst of another bye week, many of its commits are facing the same. A handful of pledges are idle this week, as they await their postseason fate.
Still, five future Tar Heels are in action this week, either wrapping up the regular season or looking starting a playoff run.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
NOVEMBER 8
Cooper HS (KY) opens up postseason in the first round of the KHSAA playoffs, as it hosts South Oldham HS (KY).
NOVEMBER 8
Bel Air HS (MD) welcomes City College HS (MD) in the first round of the MPSSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 8
McDonogh HS (MD) kicks off postseason play at home against Calvert Hall (MD.). The two schools met on Oct. 11, where McDonogh earned a 37-17 victory.
NOVEMBER 8
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) wrap up a two-game road trip against Mayde Creek HS (TX).
Class of 2026
NOVEMBER 8
Lott and Providence Day continue postseason play against Charlotte Christian School (NC).
