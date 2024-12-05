UNC Commits' Preview: Week 16

As North Carolina searches for its next head coach, four future Tar Heels are in action over the weekend with one competing for a state championship.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
DECEMBER 7
Cooper HS (KY) takes on Bowling Green HS (KY) in the KHSAA State Championship.
DECEMBER 6
Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) travel to Weddington HS (NC) in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
DECEMBER 6
Fellowship Christian School (GA) plays host to Hebron Christian (GA) on Friday in the fourth round of the GHSA Playoffs. Hebron Christian defeated Fellowship Christian, 38-18, in their regular season matchup.
DECEMBER 6
Jacksonville HS (NC) hits the road for a matchup with Havelock HS (NC) in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.