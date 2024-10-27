UNC Commits' Results: Week 10

in other news
Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia
*UNC was without tight end Bryson Nesbit, who is out indefinitely, but also we learned right before kickoff
3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's 41-14 rout over UVA on our latest 3 Things podcast.
Mack Brown Discusses Carolina's 41-14 Win at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Saturday afternoon following his
How It Happened: Tar Heels 41, Virginia 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – For the first time in six weeks, North Carolina tasted victory on the football field Saturday.
Even with the recent decommitment of Anthony Kruah, 11 future Tar Heels were in action over the weekend, while WR Danny Odem plays on Monday.
Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander- Cooper HS (KY)improved to 10-0 on the season with a dominating 63-21 win over Dixie Heights HS (KY).
Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth secured a ninth-straight win, downing Glen HS (NC), 49-6.
STATS: Baker completed 16 of his 21 pass attempts for 224 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, he tallied four rushing yards on one carry.
Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) dropped to 1-8 on the season with a 60-36 loss to Panther Creek HS (NC).
Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA) extended its winning streak to three games, defeating Eagle's Landing HS (GA), 42-0.
STATS: Butt recorded four tackles and one tackle-for-loss in the win.
Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) secured a 5-0 start to conference play against Wesleyan (GA), earning a 42-17 victory.
Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) fell on point short against Dundalk HS (MD), losing 28-27.
Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) downed South Central HS (NC) on the road, 53-28.
STATS: June rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.
Byron Nelson - Nelson and Katy HS (TX) begin conference play 6-0 with a 37-3 win over Paetow HS (TX).
Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) wrapped up the regular season with a 48-45 loss to Roswell HS (GA).
Class of 2026
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) shutout Wake Forest HS (NC), 49-0, in its final home game of the season.
Zaid Lott - Lott and Providence Day cruised to a 52-7 victory over Charlotte Latin (NC).
STATS: Lott connected on 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 240 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He amassed 81 rushing yards on five carries.
