UNC Commits' Results: Week 16

As North Carolina continues the search for its next head coach, four future Tar Heels were in action over the weekend, including one who played for a State Championship.
Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) fell in the KHSAA State Championship to Bowling Green HS (KY), 37-20. It finishes the season at 14-1 overall.
Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) lost for the first time this season, 37-21, to Weddington HS (NC) in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
STATS: Baker completed 17 of his 31 pass attempts, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) lost in the GHSA Private Class 1A-3A State Football Semifinal to Hebron Christian (GA), 24-17.
Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) doubled up Havelock HS (NC), 56-28, in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
STATS: June rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.