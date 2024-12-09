Open Week Gives Heels Cnance to Regroup and Improve

CHAPEL HILL – With semester exams finishing up and the Tar Heels off until Saturday when LaSalle visits the Smith Center, Hubert Davis is hitting a bit of a reset button this week.

A full seven days to step away, focus on something outside of basketball, then regroup as a team comes at a needed time for North Carolina, as it’s coming off a three-point win over struggling Georgia Tech after losing three consecutive games.

On the surface, the Tar Heels have not played well for more than two weeks. Underneath the surface, Davis and his staff are searching for answers on a roster that appears increasingly limited each time the Heels take the floor. They'd like to reverse that trend.

“I think it's the perfect chance for us, when I say a chance for us to heal, that's what I'm talking about,” Davis said following the win over the Yellow Jackets. “A chance for us to take a deep breath and practice.”

Carolina played four games in six days in Hawaii, plus two full days of travel to and from, so the Tar Heels basically went a little more than a week without working on themselves. High-end opponents on the docket exposing the team’s many ills have sapped the team of some confidence and vitality. The evidence in their play has stood out.

“It (was) a lot of preparation as opposed to practicing,” Davis said, noting prepping for four games on the islands plus coming home to face Alabama with exams underway. “And so having a week off will give us a chance to practice before we prepare for the sound. I think it's exactly what this team needs."

Sitting at 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, the check list for Davis and the Heels this week is quite extensive, in the coach’s own words.