UNC Commits' Results - Week 2
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023 from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. While commits in the states of Virginia and Oklahoma started their season this week.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
August 26
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (1-0) defeated Churchland HS (VA) (0-1) - 33-27
STATS: He ran 6 times for 83 yards and completed 2 passes for 87 yards with 2 touchdowns.
STORY: Daily Press
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (1-0) defeated Westfield HS (VA) (0-1) - 28-14
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (2-0) at Greenwood HS (SC) (0-2) - 46-21
STATS: He caught 3 passes for 90 yards with 2 touchdowns.
STORY: Index-Journal
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (1-1) lost to Watauga HS (NC) (2-0) - 19-23
STATS: He caught 5 passes for 162 yards with 2 touchdowns.
STORY: Watauga Democrat
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (2-0) defeated North Augusta HS (SC) (0-2) - 42-28
STATS: The offensive line helped the team amass over 400 total yards.
STORY: Spartanburg Herald-Journal
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (1-1) lost to Charlotte Catholic HS (NC) (2-0) - 34-35 OT
STATS: He caught 5 passes for 93 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.
VIDEO: WBTV
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (0-2) lost to Hillside HS (NC) (2-0) - 8-47
STORY: HighSchoolOT
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (2-0) defeated McEachern HS (GA) (0-2) - 47-21
STORY: Atlanta Constitution
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-1) defeated Mooresville HS (NC) (1-1) - 33-6
STATS: He completed 21 of 30 passes for 30& yards with 2 touchdowns.
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (1-1) lost to Strong Rock Christian (GA) (1-1) - 0-35
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (1-0) defeated Edmond North HS (OK) (0-1) - 49-21
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (1-0) defeated Fauquier HS (VA) (0-1) - 44-7
STORY: Fauquier Times
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (0-1) lost to Trinity Episcopal HS (VA) (1-0) 7-21
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (0-2) lost to Leesville Road HS (NC) (2-0) - 14-38
STORY: ABC 11
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (1-1) defeated South Caldwell HS (NC) (1-1) - 53-27
OPEN
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (1-0)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (0-0)