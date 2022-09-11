News More News
UNC Commits Results - Week 4

Tad Hudson (Hough HS)
Tad Hudson (Hough HS) (Kevin Roy)
Deana King
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:

SEPTEMBER 9

PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (3-0) defeated Nansemoud River HS (VA) (2-1) - 38-8

STORY: Daily Press


AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-0) defeated Woodbridge HS (VA) (1-2) - 27-7

STORY: InsideNova.com


KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (3-1) lost to East Coweta HS (GA) (3-1) - 20-23


ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (2-1) defeated Marietta HS (GA) (1-3) - 35-21


CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (2-2) lost to Chambers HS (NC) (3-1) - 21-42

STORY: Charlotte Observer


JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-3) lost to Leesville Road HS (NC) (4-0) - 18-37


TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-1) defeated Cox Mill HS (NC) (3-1) - 45-6

STORY: Independent Tribune

VIDEO: WBTV


CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-0) defeated Wesleyan Academy (GA) (3-1) - 42-7

STORY: WZGC Radio Atlanta


NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (1-1) defeated West Potomac HS (VA) (2-1) - 35-14


TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (3-0) defeated Mustang HS (OK) (1-1) - 24-21

STORY: Oklahoman/Yahoo


JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (3-0) defeated Bishop Ireton HS (VA) (0-2) - 43-7


JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (2-1) at Woodberry Forest HS (VA) (1-1) - 42-17


OPEN

CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (2-1)

DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (3-0)

JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (3-0)

KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (2-0)

TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-2)

RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-1)


