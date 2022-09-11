UNC Commits Results - Week 4
The 2022 high school football season continues for several North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have commits from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly result report for the commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 9
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (3-0) defeated Nansemoud River HS (VA) (2-1) - 38-8
STORY: Daily Press
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (2-0) defeated Woodbridge HS (VA) (1-2) - 27-7
STORY: InsideNova.com
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (3-1) lost to East Coweta HS (GA) (3-1) - 20-23
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (2-1) defeated Marietta HS (GA) (1-3) - 35-21
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (2-2) lost to Chambers HS (NC) (3-1) - 21-42
STORY: Charlotte Observer
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (1-3) lost to Leesville Road HS (NC) (4-0) - 18-37
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-1) defeated Cox Mill HS (NC) (3-1) - 45-6
STORY: Independent Tribune
VIDEO: WBTV
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (4-0) defeated Wesleyan Academy (GA) (3-1) - 42-7
STORY: WZGC Radio Atlanta
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (1-1) defeated West Potomac HS (VA) (2-1) - 35-14
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (3-0) defeated Mustang HS (OK) (1-1) - 24-21
STORY: Oklahoman/Yahoo
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (3-0) defeated Bishop Ireton HS (VA) (0-2) - 43-7
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (2-1) at Woodberry Forest HS (VA) (1-1) - 42-17
OPEN
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (2-1)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (3-0)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (3-0)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (2-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (1-2)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (2-1)