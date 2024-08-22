UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week 2
The 2024 high school football season continues this week for seven future Tar Heels across the 2025 and 2026 classes, while three commits begin their campaign. North Carolina currently possesses 13 commitments for the rising senior class and one pledge for the class of 2026.
Here is their schedule:
Class of 2025
AUGUST 23
Coopers HS (KY) opens up its 2024 campaign on Friday, as it hosts Bardstown HS (KY) in a non-conference contest.
AUGUST 23
Mill Creek HS (GA) will look to improve to 2-0 on the young season, when it travels to Norcross HS (GA).
AUGUST 23
Baker and East Forsyth (NC) kick-off the 2024 season with a non-conference matchup at home against Heritage HS (NC).
AUGUST 24
Cary HS (NC) begins its season on Saturday night with a matchup against Broughton HS (NC) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
AUGUST 23
Jones County HS (GA) continues its three game homestand against Woodland HS (GA).
AUGUST 23
Fellowship Christian School (GA) welcomes Hebron Christian (GA) with a chance to improve to 2-0.
AUGUST 23
UNC’s most recent commit and Jacksonville HS (NC) take on Southwest Onslow in the season opener.
AUGUST 23
Kruah and Marietta HS (GA) search for the first win of the season versus West Forsyth HS (GA).
AUGUST 22
Following a decisive 41-3 victory in week one, Gainesville HS (GA) travels to Moody HS (GA).
AUGUST 25
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) hits the road to face-off against Baylor HS (TN).
Class of 2026
AUGUST 22
Providence Day (NC) squares off against Weddington in search of a second straight win to begin the season.