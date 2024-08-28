PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, eleven future Tar Heels will continue their season and one will kick-off their 2024 campaign this week. UNC currently possesses 14 commits in the class of 2025, including three 4-star recruits.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:


Class of 2025

AUGUST 30

Cooper HS (KY) will seek a 2-0 start to the season, as it hosts Henry Clay HS (KY).


AUGUST 30

Mill Creek HS (GA) welcomes Archer HS (GA) for its home opener, as it looks for a third consecutive win.


AUGUST 30

Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) return to action on Friday, playing host to Jack Britt HS (NC).


AUGUST 29

Cary HS (NC) travels to Enloe HS (NC) in search of their first win of the season.


AUGUST 30

Jones County (GA) wraps up its three-game homestand to start the 2024 season, taking on Hampton HS (GA).


AUGUST 30

Hersey HS (IL) kicks off its campaign with a road contest against Warren Township (IL).


AUGUST 30

Jacksonville HS (NC) hits the road for the first time this season, squaring off against White Oak HS (NC).


AUGUST 30

Following an 0-2 start, Marietta HS (GA) will go for its first win of the season when it travels to McEachern HS (GA).

AUGUST 30

Nelson and Katy HS (TX) open up the 2024 campaign on the road against Dickinson HS (TX).


AUGUST 30

Gainesville HS (GA) continues its four-game road trip with a non-conference matchup against Westlake HS (GA).


AUGUST 30

After a nationally televised contest in week two, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) travels to North Carolina to take on The Christ School.


Class of 2026

AUGUST 30

Looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, Providence Day (NC) takes on Asheville HS (NC).

