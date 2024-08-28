While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, eleven future Tar Heels will continue their season and one will kick-off their 2024 campaign this week. UNC currently possesses 14 commits in the class of 2025, including three 4-star recruits. Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:



Class of 2025

AUGUST 30 Cooper HS (KY) will seek a 2-0 start to the season, as it hosts Henry Clay HS (KY).



AUGUST 30 Mill Creek HS (GA) welcomes Archer HS (GA) for its home opener, as it looks for a third consecutive win.



AUGUST 30 Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) return to action on Friday, playing host to Jack Britt HS (NC).



AUGUST 29 Cary HS (NC) travels to Enloe HS (NC) in search of their first win of the season.



AUGUST 30 Jones County (GA) wraps up its three-game homestand to start the 2024 season, taking on Hampton HS (GA).



AUGUST 30 Hersey HS (IL) kicks off its campaign with a road contest against Warren Township (IL).



AUGUST 30 Jacksonville HS (NC) hits the road for the first time this season, squaring off against White Oak HS (NC).



AUGUST 30 Following an 0-2 start, Marietta HS (GA) will go for its first win of the season when it travels to McEachern HS (GA).

AUGUST 30 Nelson and Katy HS (TX) open up the 2024 campaign on the road against Dickinson HS (TX).



AUGUST 30 Gainesville HS (GA) continues its four-game road trip with a non-conference matchup against Westlake HS (GA).



AUGUST 30 After a nationally televised contest in week two, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) travels to North Carolina to take on The Christ School.



