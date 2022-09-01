UNC Commits Schedule - Week 3
The 2022 high school football season is underway for all of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the eighteen commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 1
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (0-2) hosts Northern Durham HS (NC) (1-1)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (1-0) at Glen Allen (VA) (0-1)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (0-0) @ Tuscarora HS (VA) (1-0)
SEPTEMBER 2
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (1-0) at Granby HS (VA) (0-1)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (2-0) at Alexander HS (GA) (1-1)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (1-1) hosts St. Stephens HS (NC) (1-1)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (2-0) hosts Greenwood HS (SC) (0-2)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (1-0) at Buford HS (GA) (2-0)
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (1-1) at Porter Ridge HS (NC) (2-0)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (2-0) hosts Mays HS (GA) (1-1)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (2-0) at Providence Christian (GA) (0-2)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (1-0) at Edmond Memorial HS (OK) (0-1)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (1-0) at Riverside HS (VA) (0-1)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (0-1) hosts Friendship Collegiate (DC) (1-0)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (0-2) at Jordan HS (NC) (1-1)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (1-1) at Newton-Conover HS (NC) (1-1)
OPEN
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (1-0)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (1-1)
GAME OF THE WEEK:
This biggest game this weekend will be the North Cobb at Buford game down in Georgia. Robert Grigsby and his Warrior teammates take on one of the best teams in the Peach State that is loaded in Division 1 talent.