UNC Commits' Schedule: Week 7

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Multiple UNC commits returned from the bye week, while two look continued their undefeated seasons this weekend. Here's this week commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 7-0 on the season with a 42-17 win over Conner HS (KY).

Devon Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) tallied its third straight win and a 3-0 start in conference play with a 54-24 win over Dacula HS (GA).

Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth secured a 6-0 start and 3-0 record in the Central Piedmont Conference with a 35-28 win against Mount Tabor HS (NC). STATS: Baker completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries.

Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) dropped to 0-6 on the season with a 34-14 loss to Holly Springs HS (NC).

Javion Butts - Jones County HS (GA)moved to 5-2 on the season with a 47-26 win over McDonough HS (GA).

Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) secured a fourth consecutive victory with a 48-7 win over Buffalo Grove HS (IL).

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian (GA) finished a two-game road trip on Friday with a forfeit win against winless St. Francis (GA).

Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) dropped its third consecutive game, 14-12, against C. Milton Wright HS (MD).

Anthony Kruah - Marietta HS (GA) fell to 1-6 on the season, losing, 21-3, to Walton HS (GA).

Kamden Laudenslager - McDonogh HS (MD) tallied its third straifght win, 44-13, against Mount St. Joseph (MD).

Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) recorded a 3-0 start to league play with a convincing 41-0 win against Seckinger HS (GA).

Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) defeated UNC commit Danny Odem and The First Academy (FL), 49-42. STATS: Pritchett hauled in four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2026

Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) opened up conference play with a 56-7 win over Wakefield HS (NC).