Class of 2024 running back Tovani Mizell was one of several top prospects that took an official visit to North Carolina on the weekend of June 9.

The 6-foot, 205-pound four-star has 31 total offers, and major schools like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, USC, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among many others, have offered, but after his most recent visit to Chapel Hill, Carolina is on the top of his mind.

“The (visit) went really well when I was there, obviously,” Mizell told THI. “I was already high on UNC, and now, they’re even higher on my list. I loved everything about it.”

In fact, the Tar Heels made a significant push forward.

“UNC is definitely (my number one),” he said. “I can’t wait to get back on campus. I just love it over there. The coaching staff, everything… They definitely stand very high, and they were already on the top of my list, but after the visit, they (moved) up tremendously. I’m looking forward to getting back on campus for a game.”