Styles played a combined 28 minutes in successive games at Florida State, at home versus Duke, and against Boston College in the ACC Tournament. He did not play in the final game, a loss to Virginia in the ACC quarterfinals.

A 6-foot-6 native of Kinston, NC, Styles played in 15 games this season averaging 1.4 points and .9 rebounds per contest. His playing time was inconsistent, as he went a stretch of seven games getting on the court just once before late February when he suddenly saw some action.

North Carolina sophomore forward Dontrez Styles is entering the transfer portal and will seek a new school, he confirmed to THI on Friday morning.

Before that stretch, he played a combined 20 minutes once the calendar hit 2023. Styles told THI in Greensboro the inconsistent time was difficult to deal with as well as prepare not knowing if and when he’d get into games.

“Giving me opportunities out there, I feel like I’m getting more comfortable and just playing well,” Styles said. “When I get opportunities and perform well, play well, he (UNC Coach Hubert Davis) gains trust in me.”

Styles had some solid moments in this late-season run of playing time. He scored four points and grabbed a rebound at FSU, and had five points and an assists versus BC. He drained two threes in those games, as well.

As Styles played more, he said he became more comfortable and confident.

“I feel like the more game play you have the more comfortable you get,” he said. “You’re gonna be real tight. As a basketball player, you be anxious, you be nervous a little bit. You love the game, you’re going to be nervous. That’s the thing with me, I’d be anxious, but getting into the flow I’ll be alright.”

Styles played in 30 games as a freshman, including 40 combined in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament last season. His 3-pointer early in overtime versus Baylor was crucial in the Tar Heels advancing, and ultimately reaching the national title game. He played three minutes in UNC’s win over Duke in the Final Four, as well.

As a freshman, Styles appeared in 30 games playing 175 minutes. As a sophomore, he appeared in 15 games playing 89 minutes.

In his career at Carolina, Styles played 264 minutes in 45 games scoring 80 points, grabbing 42 rebounds, handing out four assists, with six steals, three blocks, and 16 turnovers.

*Trey scott contributed to this story.