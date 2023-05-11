With the transfer portal deadline approaching Thursday night, North Carolina sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn entered has entered name into the portal, THI has learned.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Fayetteville, NC, Dunn played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 4.2 minutes in 23 games, but he averaged 10.2 minutes in 27 games this past season. Dunn averaged 2.7 points per outing while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor, including 32.4 percent from 3-point range (12-for-37).

Dunn broke a bone in his hand in early December and missed most of the month, returning to action in a December 30 loss at Pittsburgh. Two weeks later, he had the best game of his Tar Heels career.

In 25 minutes during UNC’s win at Louisville, Dunn scored a career-high 14 points after shooting 5-for-7 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from the perimeter. He also made both of his free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds, had an assist, a blocked shots, and two steals. In addition, Dunn put forth perhaps the best defensive effort of his Carolina career, shutting down Cardinals’ star El Ellis after a hot start to the game.

“I just wanted to do something good on defense. It makes the game easier for you. You go in the game cold, but when you make a play on defense, it just gets you in rhythm. It definitely did.”

UNC Coach Hubert Davis appreciated the effort, and saw signs of Dunn’s game coming to life.

“Today, he played with the pace on both ends of the floor,” Davis said. “Ellis was on track to have a huge night. D’Marco comes in there, and not only did he not score he didn't put him on the free throw line. On the offensive end, he attacked the offensive glass, got second-chance opportunities, knocked down big threes. He was he was good. Really good.”

But Dunn played more than 17 minutes in a game one more time, and played 11 or fewer minutes in 10 of UNC’s last 11 games.

Dunn is the seventh UNC player to enter the portal this spring.