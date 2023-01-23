UNC Hires Former Indiana, Ole Miss DB Coach Jason Jones
North Carolina has hired Jason Jones as its new cornerbacks coach on Monday morning.
Jones, spent the last three seasons coaching safeties at Indiana, and has a prior relationship with UNC co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren. They spent time together working in Bloomington.
A two-year starter at defensive back at Alabama finishing in 2000. He coached there as a grad assistant, and has also spent time at Oklahoma State (five seasons), Mississippi (six seasons), and the last three at Indiana.
Jones replaces Dre’ Bly, who spent the last four seasons at UNC, where he starred as an All-America in college before a long and productive NFL career.
In Jones’ three seasons at Indiana, the Hoosiers were excellent in coverage and also struggled in coverage. The three campaigns:
2020
No. 75 – Passing yards allowed
No. 23 – Pass defensive efficiency
17 Interceptions*
24 PBUs
No. 38 Coverage grade
*Second in the nation
2021
No. 76 – Passing yards allowed
No. 92 – Pass efficiency defense
5 Interceptions
34 PBUs
No. 82 Coverage grade
2022
No. 120 – Passing yards allowed
No. 120 – Pass efficiency defense
7 Interceptions
30 PBUs
No. 98 Coverage grade
More notes: Had first-team All-Big Ten selection (Jamar Johnson) in 2020; Jones has coached nine first-team all-conference players, and 20 who have been all-conference in general; No. 38 pass efficiency D as CB coach at FAU in 2019; Pass efficiency D rankings while Jones was CB coach at Ole Miss from 2013-16 were No. 40, No. 16, No. 47, No. 67, respectively.
Jason Jones' Coaching Experience
Alabama
2003-04: Graduate Assistant
Tulsa
2005: Cornerbacks
Rice
2006: Cornerbacks
Tulsa
2007: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks
Oklahoma State
2008-12: Cornerbacks
Mississippi
2013-16: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks
2017: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
2018: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Florida Atlantic
2019: CornerbacksIndiana
2020-: Safeties