North Carolina has hired Jason Jones as its new cornerbacks coach on Monday morning.

Jones, spent the last three seasons coaching safeties at Indiana, and has a prior relationship with UNC co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren. They spent time together working in Bloomington.

A two-year starter at defensive back at Alabama finishing in 2000. He coached there as a grad assistant, and has also spent time at Oklahoma State (five seasons), Mississippi (six seasons), and the last three at Indiana.

Jones replaces Dre’ Bly, who spent the last four seasons at UNC, where he starred as an All-America in college before a long and productive NFL career.

In Jones’ three seasons at Indiana, the Hoosiers were excellent in coverage and also struggled in coverage. The three campaigns:





2020

No. 75 – Passing yards allowed

No. 23 – Pass defensive efficiency

17 Interceptions*

24 PBUs

No. 38 Coverage grade

*Second in the nation





2021

No. 76 – Passing yards allowed

No. 92 – Pass efficiency defense

5 Interceptions

34 PBUs

No. 82 Coverage grade





2022

No. 120 – Passing yards allowed

No. 120 – Pass efficiency defense

7 Interceptions

30 PBUs

No. 98 Coverage grade

More notes: Had first-team All-Big Ten selection (Jamar Johnson) in 2020; Jones has coached nine first-team all-conference players, and 20 who have been all-conference in general; No. 38 pass efficiency D as CB coach at FAU in 2019; Pass efficiency D rankings while Jones was CB coach at Ole Miss from 2013-16 were No. 40, No. 16, No. 47, No. 67, respectively.