For the first time in six weeks, North Carolina suffered a blemish when the Tar Heels lost at Georgia Tech this past Tuesday night. But they rebounded with an emphatic 93-84 victory over No. 7 Duke at home on Saturday.

So, UNC went 1-1 on the week, and while it didn’t get many qualifying performances in Atlanta for our weekly “3 Stars” segment, the win over Duke pushed some Heels back into deserving contention.

So, here are our 3 Stars of the week:

Note: UNC is 18-4 overall, 10-1 in the ACC, and is ranked No. 3 in the nation.