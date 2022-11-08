CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina moved up two spots in the second College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the season, as it was announced Tuesday the Tar Heels are No. 15 this week.

UNC is coming off a 31-28 victory at Virginia this past weekend, and have won five consecutive games. UNC is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. It is also 5-0 in true road games for the fist time since 1997.

“In 1925, there were six (road) games, but two were at neutral sites,” Brown said. “So, this is the first time ever. And if you think, this will be the sixth road game of our ten games, which is so unusual for a team. And after last year’s team was 0-6 on the road, for this team to be sitting here 5-0 is very, very impressive.”

Carolina won its first three games before dropping a 45-32 decision at home to Notre Dame. Since, UNC has won five straight games allowing an average of 24.2 points per game. In addition, the Tar Heels have allowed an average of just 8.4 points in the second halves of their five ACC contests.

Brown spent a decent part of his weekly press conference Monday discussing the defense’s improvements over the last few weeks.

“We’re playing much better defense than we’re getting credit for,” he said. “And I think we’re holding (opponents) to 24 points in the ACC games; 24 points per game. And it’s all about scoring defense. Scoring offense and scoring defense makes the difference.”

With one more victory, the Tar Heels will clinch the ACC Coastal Division and also notch their ninth win of the season, which would be the second most in a season for the program since Brown left following the 1997 regular season. UNC won 11 games in 2015, otherwise it has won no more than eight in any season since.

Carolina heads to Wake Forest this Saturday for a 7:30 PM kickoff. It will be UNC’s last true road game of the season.