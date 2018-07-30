North Carolina has offered 4-star 2019 point guard Tre Mann, sources have confirmed to Rivals.

Mann, who is 6-4, 170 pounds and attends The Villages (FL) High School, has also been offered by Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State and many others.

Mann played exceptionally well over the last three weekends during the open evaluation periods with UNC Coach Roy Williams watching. The coach checked out a few more of his games again this past weekend, and that was enough to extend an offer.