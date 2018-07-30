UNC Offers Tre Mann
North Carolina has offered 4-star 2019 point guard Tre Mann, sources have confirmed to Rivals.
Mann, who is 6-4, 170 pounds and attends The Villages (FL) High School, has also been offered by Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State and many others.
Mann played exceptionally well over the last three weekends during the open evaluation periods with UNC Coach Roy Williams watching. The coach checked out a few more of his games again this past weekend, and that was enough to extend an offer.
About Tre Mann...
From Russ Wood, with the Florida Rivals site:
"Mann is a high volume perimeter shooter, with more than half of his shot attempts coming from long distance, and is a good shooter off the dribble. Mann has great ball skills, a terrific feel for the game and is very difficult to defend when he comes off a ball screen. He is an explosive athlete who will get to the rim and throw down impressive dunks.
"At the other end of the court Mann is an effective defender who is good for a couple of deflections and a couple of steals each game. He has the tools and hustle to make an impact defensively at the next level."