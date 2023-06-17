North Carolina picked up a commitment Saturday from highly touted class of 2024 punter and placekicker Lucas Osada, who attends Woodberry Forest in Virginia

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Osada was a Kphl’s third-team All-America punter last season and was first-team all-state as a placekicker. He had 23 touchbacks while also averaging 44.7 yards per punt, which includes an average hangtime of 3.91 seconds. His longest punt went 70 yards.

Osada made the announcement via Twitter, with part of it saying: “After a great conversation with Coach Mack Brown, I am honored to receive a full scholarship to UNC, and would like to announce I am 100% committed!... I would like to thank all the Coaches at UNC for recognizing my talent and believing in my ability. I look forward to being a Tar Heel.”

Osada also has offers from Wake Forest, the Naval Academy, Duke, West Point, and Miami (Ohio), and among the other schools he’s visited this spring include NC State, James Madison, Virginia Tech, and Virginia.