June is the month for some of the biggest camps in the country. Pangos and the shoe circuit camps are just a few, and of course the month starts with Team USA mini-camps.

But one of the biggest happens every year at the end of the month in Orlando. The NBPA Top 100 is as billed. It features lots of the top 100 high school players regardless of class. This go-around was no exception.

Many of the top prospects including two North Carolina commits, and six more with offers were on hand. Not only did it give another chance for scouts and college coaches to get another look at some future stars part of the process also provided accurate weights and measurements.

Here is a look at what we learned at NBPA before these players head into July, and the all-important month of AAU and shoe circuit events.