CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has been named to the 2023 Manning Award Watch List announced today by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which sponsors the elite award that honors the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason Watch List, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Maye, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore from Huntersville, N.C., is entering his second year as the starter at quarterback. He had an impressive debut season for the Tar Heels in 2022 and has garnered national attention entering the 2023 season, landing on the following watch lists:

Davey O’Brien Watch List

Maxwell Award Watch List

Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Maye was a Manning Award finalist in 2022 after he completed 342-of-517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs. He finished second nationally in total offense per game (358.5), sixth in passing yards (308.6) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (38). Maye tied for third nationally and ranked second in the Power 5 with 45 total touchdowns (38 pass, 7 rush) and 272 points accounted for in 2022.