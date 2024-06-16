June 15 is like a holiday for those involved in the basketball recruiting world. It is annually the day that is marked on the calendar when college coaches can first directly reach out to rising high school juniors. It is also usually accompanied by a plethora of new scholarship offers.

The North Carolina coaching staff didn't extend any invites, but they did call 2026 prospects for the first time. This doesn't mean the line of communication hasn't been present. Coaches could call or text parents, coaches, or anybody around the players. They just contact the kids. Instead, the prospects would get a message relayed to them to call the said coach. That layer of the song and dance is now history.

Although we don't know all of the players who have heard from the Tar Heels, we can confirm that four top-35 players in the 2026 class spoke with either Hubert Davis or an assistant beginning Saturday morning at 12:01 A.M.