UNC releases full non-ACC basketball schedule

North Carolina released its full nonconference basketball schedule Friday morning and it includes nine home games and one true road contest.

The Tar Heels open the season November 3 at home against Central Arkansas and don’t play away from Chapel Hill until the sixth game when they face St. Bonaventure in Fort Myers, FL.

In addition to the game versus the Bonnies, UNC also faces Michigan State in Fort Myers, FL, Ohio State in Atlanta for the CBS Sports Classic, and a game at Kentucky.

Notable homes games include Kansas, Georgetown, and East Carolina.

UNC plays 13 non-ACC games plus two exhibition contests at BYU and at home versus Winston-Salem State.

Here is the nonconference schedule: