North Carolina opened up the 2020 football season with a 31-6 victory over ACC foe Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels allowed the Orange just 202 total yards while registering 11 TFLs, seven of which were sacks, and forced nine punts. UNC also limited Syracuse to 4-for-19 on third down and allowed just 2.8 yards per offensive play.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive stats from its win over the Orange:



