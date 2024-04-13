North Carolina’s basketball season has been over for two weeks, but the college hoops season just came to an end Monday night with Connecticut beating Purdue.

So, now that all of the games have been played, here we take a look at the Tar Heels’ NCAA stat rankings as well as KenPom numbers.

UNC finished 29-8 overall, 17-3 and finishing first in the ACC. Plus, the Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Alabama.

Here they are rankings:





Final National Team Rankings

No. 7 - AP

No. 6 - USA Today/Coaches/

No. 5 - NCAA Committee

No. 8 - NET





NCAA Rankings

-No. 19 Scoring Offense – 81.9

-No. 121 Scoring Defense – 70.5

-No. 17 Scoring margin – 11.5

-No. 150 FG% - 45.0

-No. 34 FT% - 75.9

-No. 76 Three-Point% - 35.9

-No. 16 FTs made per game – 17.3

-No. 17 Three-Pointers per game – 8.1

-No. 30 – FT attempts per game – 22.8

-No. 144 – Three-Point attempts per game – 22.7

-No. 31 – FG% defense – 41.0

-No. 86 – Three-Point% defense – 32.1

-No. 15 – Rebound margin – Plus.7.3

-No.46 – Assist/Turnover ratio – 1.44

-No. 98 – Assists per game – 14.5

-No. 222 – Bench points per game – 17.3

-No. 79 – Blocks per game – 4.1

-No. 55 – Fast break points per game – 12.4

-No. 40 – Turnovers per game – 10.1

-No. 286 – Turnovers forced per game – 10.6





KenPom

-No. 9 – Final KenPom Ranking

-No. 15 – Adjusted offensive efficiency

-No. 8 – Adjusted defensive efficiency

-No. 41 – Adjusted tempo

-No. 38 – Average possessions length – 16.2 seconds

-No. 132 – Effective FG% -51.5

-No. 19 – Effective FG% defense – 46.7

-No. 59 – Offensive rebound% - 33.0

-No. 10 – Defensive rebound% -23.7

-No. 184 – 2-Point (inside the arc) FG% - 50.2

-No. 332 – Bench minutes% – 22.6