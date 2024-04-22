North Carolina finished the 2023-24 basketball season with a 29-8 overall record, won the ACC regular season title, and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament advancing to the Sweet 16.

As we continue breaking down the Tar Heels’ season, here are an abundance of stats relation to this year with some added numbers related to players’ careers:





UNC’S RECORD THIS SEASON WHEN...

2023-24 // Career

Six players scored in double figures 2-0

Five players scored in double figures 3-0

Four players scored in double figures 15-3

Three players scored in double figures 5-5

Two players scored in double figures 3-0

One player scored in double figures 1-1

Bacot scored in double figures 23-6 // 90-38

Davis scored in double figures 27-9 // 74-33

Ingram scored in double figures 21-7

Ryan scored in double figures 17-3





Cadeau scored in double figures 7-0

Trimble scored in double figures 6-0 // 7-0

Washington scored in double figures 4-0 // 4-1

Withers scored in double figures 4-0

Bacot led UNC in scoring 7-2 // 30-14

Davis led UNC in scoring 20-6 // 31-14

Ingram led UNC in scoring 2-0

Ryan led UNC in scoring 2-0

Bacot w/10 or more rebounds 15-6 // 65-31

Bacot w/5 or more offensive rebounds 5-3 // 35-16

Ingram w/10 or more rebounds 15-2





Ingram w/15 or more rebounds 4-0

Ingram w/5 or more offensive rebounds 6-2

Withers w/10 or more rebounds 2-0

Bacot had a double-double 14-4 // 62-24

Davis had a double-double 1-0 4-1

Ingram had a double-double 10-1

Withers had a double-double 2-0

Two Tar Heels had double-doubles 3-1

Three players scored 20 points 1-0

Two or more players scored 20 points 4-4

Bacot scored 20 or more points 7-1 // 28-6

Davis scored 20 or more points 17-6 // 27-8





Ingram scored 20 or more points 3-2 –

Ryan scored 20 or more points 1-1

Bacot, Davis and Ingram scored 20 points 1-0

Bacot and Davis scored 20 points 4-1 // 11-1

Davis and Ingram scored 20 points 0-2

Bacot and Ingram scored 20 points 1-0

Davis scored 30 points 3-1 // 4-1

Ryan scored 30 points 1-0

Davis scores 40 points 1-0 // 1-0

Davis w/more assists than turnovers 21-5 // 68-21





Davis w/more turnovers than assists 6-1 // 17-12

Davis w/five or more assists 9-3 // 28-7

Cadeau w/more assists than turnovers 21-6

Cadeau w/more turnovers than assists 6-1

Cadeau w/five or more assists 8-5

Bacot made multiple 3FGs 1-0 // 1-0

Cadeau made multiple 3FGs 1-1 // 1-1

Davis made multiple 3FGs 25-7 // 60-19

Ingram made multiple 3FGs 11-7

Ryan made multiple 3FGs 17-5





Trimble made multiple 3FGs 1-0 // 1-0

Washington made multiple 3FGs 3-0 // 3-0

Davis, Ingram & Ryan made 3FGs 17-4

Davis, Ingram & Ryan made multiple 3FGs 8-3





2023-24

UNC scored more 2nd chance points 19-3

Oppt scored more 2nd chance points 5-4

2nd chance points equal 5-0

UNC scored more points off turnovers 15-2

Oppt scored more points off turnovers 14-4

Points off turnovers equal 0-1

UNC scored more fastbreak points 25-6

Oppt scored more fastbreak points 2-1

Fastbreak points equal 2-0

UNC scored more points in the paint 21-2

Oppt scored more points in the paint 7-2

Points in the paint equal 1-3

UNC scored more bench points 16-2

Oppt scored more bench points 12-4





*Note: Numbers mostly courtesy of UNC Athletic Communications