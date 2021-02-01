TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Updated NCAA Tournament Resume

North Carolina has won three consecutive games since we last took an extensive look at the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament resume, thus enhancing their resume, but not by as much as some might expect.

Coming off the loss at Florida State, UNC was 8-5 overall, 3-3 in the ACC and was at No. 51 in the NET. Right now, however, on games through Jan. 31, the Tar Heels are 11-5 overall, 6-3 in the ACC, and No. 48 in the NET.

UNC has the fifth highest NET rating among ACC teams, but the numbers suggest that while Carolina is heading in the right direction, it still has plenty of work to do. And with the ACC struggling, there aren’t many opportunities for the Tar Heels to notch some significant wins.

It should be noted that UNC is 0-4 in Quad 1 games, though it was 0-5 the last time we did this report. What changed? The road game at NC State dropped from a Q1 to a Q2 game because the Wolfpack is now rated No. 85, and road games versus teams 1-75 are counted as Q1 games. The full breakdown:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75. Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135. Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240. Quadrant 4: Home 161-347, Neutral 201-347, Away 241-347.

The NCAA selection committee uses the quadrant measuring stick in stead of the RPI to help determine teams’ worthiness. So when gauging where UNC stands, it’s important to take that formula into consideration.

Before getting into the rest of UNC’s schedule, let’s look at the Tar Heels’ seven nonconference opponents and how they rate in the NET, which will play an important role in what happens with the Tar Heels:



