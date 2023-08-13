North Carolina quickly got off to a strong start with the 2024 recruiting class, and despite time and movement it still not only ranks at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the country.

Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown were in the fold early on, but in the early summer the Tar Heels saw Cadeau reclass to 2023, and join the current roster in Chapel Hill. Despite that, UNC's trio still is at the top of the heap according to Rivals' team rankings.

The question begs is that spot solid or precarious? As usual August is beginning to get busy with a full schedule of official visits plus a smaller list of commitments. It is still quiet on the Carolina beat thanks to the pledges on the front end. However, we can begin to get an idea of the momentum the other teams in the league are or are not gathering.

Here is a closer look at the league's potential recruiting hauls as we enter in new phase in the 2024 cycle: