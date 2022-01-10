UNC To Face Virginia Tech Jan. 24, Louisville Moved To Feb. 1

The ACC announced multiple changes to its men’s basketball schedules Monday that will affect two North Carolina games.

First, UNC’s home game versus Virginia Tech that was scheduled for Dec. 29 has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 PM. In addition, UNC’s game at Louisville, which was originally slated for Jan. 31, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Tar Heels and Hokies were supposed to meet two days before New Year’s, but the Hokies couldn’t play because they were under COVID protocols. UNC is currently in its longest schedule period in between games remaining in the season, as it defeated Virginia at home this past Saturday and doesn’t play again until Georgia Tech visits this coming Saturday.

The longest remaining period between games was five days, giving the league little room to squeeze in the makeup versus Virginia Tech, so the ACC was forced to move around some games.

As a result, the contest at Louisville was ushed back a day.

Here is the rest of the rescheduled ACC games released by the conference Monday afternoon:





Monday, Jan. 24 – Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22)

Monday, Jan. 24 – Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

Monday, Jan. 31 – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 21 – Florida State at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)





​In addition, two games have been adjusted:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Jan. 31)















