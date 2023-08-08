The University of North Carolina and University of Kentucky men’s basketball teams will play for the 43rd time when they meet in Atlanta on Saturday, December 16, in the 10th annual CBS Sports Classic.

UCLA and Ohio State will play in the first game of the doubleheader at State Farm Arena at 3 p.m., with the Tar Heels and Wildcats following at approximately 5:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Carolina is 6-3 in the CBS Sports Classic, including 1-3 against Kentucky. The teams last played on Dec. 18, 2021, a 98-69 UK win in Las Vegas in this event.

UNC defeated Ohio State, 89-84, in overtime in New York in the 2022 CBS Sports Classic.

The UNC-Kentucky game will be the Tar Heels’ first in State Farm Arena since the 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, when the building was known as Phillips Arena.

The Tar Heels lead the series with Kentucky, 25-17.

The two programs have combined for 38 Final Fours and 11 NCAA championships, rank one-two all-time in winning percentage, in the top three in all-time wins and one-two in NCAA Tournament appearances, games and victories.

This year, fans will have the opportunity to purchase official fan travel packages for the CBS Sports Classic, which will include game tickets, hotel accommodations in downtown Atlanta and in-arena hospitality at State Farm Arena. Fan travel packages are set to go on sale on August 16, allowing fans exclusive early access to secure their seats for the event ahead of the launch of public ticket sales later in the month. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on August 24 at www.cbssportsclassic.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans interested in attending the event can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for an exclusive presale on August 23.