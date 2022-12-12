CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball is among the most historic programs in collegiate athletics. And typically, what comes with history is tradition, and Carolina has built an elite college basketball heritage by doing things the ‘Carolina way.’ Every year, there are certain things Tar Heel teams do well, no matter how much talent is on its roster. Ball movement, running the floor, pointing to the passer, are all things people think of when it comes to UNC basketball. Another area that usually helps define the Tar Heels is their dominance on the glass. In the 18 seasons under former Carolina Coach Roy Williams, the Tar Heels finished top ten in rebounds per game 15 times, including seven first-place finishes. Last season, under then first-year Coach Hubert Davis, the Heels continued the tradition finishing sixth in the category on their way to a NCAA Championship game appearance. So far this season, however, UNC ranks 61st in rebounds per game, the lowest ranking going back to 2003-2004, which was the beginning of William's era. The Heels also rank No. 117 in rebound margin at plus-3.5. These numbers are quite a surprise given the Tar Heels have Armando Bacot, who is currently third in the fabled program’s all-time rebounding list, and at some point later this season, will break Tyler Hansbrough’s school record. As a junior, Bacot set the single-season UNC mark by grabbed 511 boards, 96 more than the previous record of 415, set by Brice Johnson in 2016.

UNC guard RJ Davis grabbed 12 rebounds in the national title game, six of which were offensive. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Bacot missed UNC’s loss at Virginia Tech on Dece,ber 4, and perhaps the Hokies exposed the fact that the Heels were too reliant on their All-American big man when it came to rebounding responsibilities. In that game, Carolina was out rebounded 39-25 including ten Hokie offensive rebounds. “I think rebounding has a lot to do with just energy and effort, '' Davis said following his team's win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday at the Smith Center. “One of the things that I tell the guys all the time is this isn’t an Armando Bacot rebounding game, it's a North Carolina rebounding game, he needs help in there and everybody has to get involved.” The Tar Heel who heeded those words the most versus the Yellow Jackets was junior point guard RJ Davis, who pulled down 10 boards for the third double-digit rebound game of his career. “I take a lot of pride in it,'' Davis following the 16-point win over Georgia Tech. “I have always been rebounding at a high level since high school. I’m considered a smaller guy, so just to have different arsenals in my game, to go down low with the big guys and get a rebound over them, that’s something that I take pride in, and something I will continue to do because I know if I get the rebound I’ll be able to push it.” Davis’ first double-double came on the biggest stage on which any of the current Tar Heels have played. He scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UNC’s three-point loss to Kansas in the national championship game in New Orleans last April. His second came versus Gardner-Webb last month. Not bad for a guy who is listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, whose six offensive rebounds in the title game might be more impressive than his 12 overall.

UNC guard RJ Davis' teammates say he is always pulling down rebounds in practice. (Jenna Miller/THI)