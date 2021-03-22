TarHeelIllustrated - Walker Kessler Enters Transfer Portal

Walker Kessler, a 7-foot- freshman who came on late in the season, announced Monday he is transferring from North Carolina.

Kessler put out his post on Twitter that read:

“While this season did not go a planned for our entire basketball community, the relationships that I’ve been able to develop this year will forever mean the world to me. I am honored to have played for an amazing and historic program like The University of North Carolina. Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration, and staff.

“During a very difficult year for all of us, they were able to help me to grow as a player and most importantly as a person. After careful and calculated consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal. I wish the entire Carolina family the absolute best in the years ahead. Thank you Tar Heel Nation.”

Kessler played 29 games for the Tar Heels, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and blocked 25 shots while averaging 8.7 minutes per game.

His best game came in a win last month over Florida State when he scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. But Kessler scored four or fewer points in five of UNC’s last six games.